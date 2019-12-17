Sony has designed a pair of programmable back buttons for the DualShock 4

Sony has unveiled a new DualShock 4 attachment that brings an extra bit of functionality to the gamepad with the addition of two programmable back buttons.

The unique peripheral clips onto the bottom of the controller, and features two back buttons that can be mapped to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2. The attachment also features a OLED display that displays information about button assignments in real-time.

The accessory is being marketed towards competitive players, but could also help make the DualShock 4 more accessible by opening up a wide-range of customisation options.

For instance, each back button can be remapped on the fly, letting users instantly tweak their configuration if they’re caught in a bind. Three different profiles can also be stored for use in specific games, negating the need for constant remapping.

The attachment is due to launch in the U.S. and Canada on January 23, 2020, and will retail for $39.99. There’s no word on when players in other countries should expect a global rollout.