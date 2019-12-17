Keywords expands game service line with $12.5 million triple acquisition

Keywords Studios has acquired translation technology developer Katan, creative marketing company Ichi Holdings, and recording studio Syllabes for a combined €11.2 million ($12.5 million).

The Irish game service provider said the Katan purchase will add "cutting edge" machine translation technology its portfolio, bolstering its localisation service line.

The Ichi deal will also let the firm expand its marketing service line with additional branding expertise, while the Syllabes acquisition will round out the company’s Montreal service hub by bringing a recording studio into the fold.

"We are delighted to have made three high calibre acquisitions," commented Keywords chief exec Andrew Day. "We have already been working with Kantan as its solutions are uniquely adaptable to the challenges of applying machine translation to video games."

"Ichi's high value-add branding strategy and marketing expertise are key to determining the success of a game or product, so they will be a valuable addition to the Group's range of marketing services.

"Having collaborated with Syllabes on a wide range of projects over many years, we are pleased to be able to bring them in to the Group, enabling us to provide the full range of our services out of our Montreal hub."