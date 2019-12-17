Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Keywords expands game service line with $12.5 million triple acquisition

Keywords expands game service line with $12.5 million triple acquisition

December 17, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
December 17, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Keywords Studios has acquired translation technology developer Katan, creative marketing company Ichi Holdings, and recording studio Syllabes for a combined €11.2 million ($12.5 million). 

The Irish game service provider said the Katan purchase will add "cutting edge" machine translation technology its portfolio, bolstering its localisation service line. 

The Ichi deal will also let the firm expand its marketing service line with additional branding expertise, while the Syllabes acquisition will round out the company’s Montreal service hub by bringing a recording studio into the fold.

"We are delighted to have made three high calibre acquisitions," commented Keywords chief exec Andrew Day. "We have already been working with Kantan as its solutions are uniquely adaptable to the challenges of applying machine translation to video games."

"Ichi's high value-add branding strategy and marketing expertise are key to determining the success of a game or product, so they will be a valuable addition to the Group's range of marketing services. 

"Having collaborated with Syllabes on a wide range of projects over many years, we are pleased to be able to bring them in to the Group, enabling us to provide the full range of our services out of our Montreal hub."

Related Jobs

PixelPool
PixelPool — Portland, Oregon, United States
[12.18.19]
Software Developer (Unreal Engine 4, Blueprint, C++)
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[12.17.19]
Lead Character Rigger
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[12.17.19]
Character Rigging Supervisor
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[12.17.19]
Environment Outsource Review Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image