See the 4D level design of Outer Wilds deconstructed at GDC 2020!

One of the most intriguing games released this year has got to be the tiny universe sim Outer Wilds, which is why it's so exciting that developer Mobius Digital will be at the Game Developers Conference in March to show you exactly how the game was designed!

Specifically, in a GDC 2020 Design track talk on "The 4D Level Design of 'Outer Wilds'" (part of the Level Design Summit!) co-creative lead Alex Beachum will show you how Mobius designed levels that control the pacing and delivery of narrative information within a large-scale physics simulation that changes the world over time.

It promises to be a fascinating talk, especially for anyone who has played Outer Wilds (or does not intend to) and is interested in creating levels for worlds that change over time and/or deliver narrative in an open world. Don't miss it!

