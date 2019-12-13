Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

See the 4D level design of Outer Wilds deconstructed at GDC 2020!

December 18, 2019 | By Staff
One of the most intriguing games released this year has got to be the tiny universe sim Outer Wilds, which is why it's so exciting that developer Mobius Digital will be at the Game Developers Conference in March to show you exactly how the game was designed!

Specifically, in a GDC 2020 Design track talk on "The 4D Level Design of 'Outer Wilds'" (part of the Level Design Summit!) co-creative lead Alex Beachum will show you how Mobius designed levels that control the pacing and delivery of narrative information within a large-scale physics simulation that changes the world over time.

It promises to be a fascinating talk, especially for anyone who has played Outer Wilds (or does not intend to) and is interested in creating levels for worlds that change over time and/or deliver narrative in an open world. Don't miss it!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

