Newsbrief: Apple is introducing new pricing options to its game subscription library Apple Arcade three months after first launching the service for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and macOS, as spotted by iFun.de.

Up until now, access to Arcade’s 100-some semi-exclusive games was granted in exchange for a $4.99 monthly fee. That monthly plan is still an option, but the new pricing introduces a yearly, $49.99 option that trims the overall cost of 12-month access just slightly as opposed to its monthly counterpart.