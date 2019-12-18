Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has topped $1 billion in sell-through revenue

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has brought in over $1 billion in sell-though revenue worldwide, less than two months after it hit shelves.

The news comes straight from publisher Activision, which said the title has outpaced all previous Call of Duty multiplayer experiences launched this generation in terms of hours played and average daily players.

The shooter landed on October 25 and managed to set a new three-day unit sales record for the franchise, while also witnessing the biggest digital launch in Activision history. It amassed over $600 million in revenue during that launch period, meaning its managed to pull in another $400 million in the weeks since.