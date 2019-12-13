Video: Networking etiquette for today's game industry professional

In this 2019 GDC talk, Polytundra's Jarryd Huntley dives into the complex art of professional networking, with tips for aspiring developers looking to make professional connections.

This is an easy-to-overlook topic that can prove absolutely critical to your career, at any stage, so it's great that Huntley offers simple, practical advice for game makers looking to make friends, build healthy working relationships, and generally be a better guest at game industry events.

It was an excellent talk, one you can now watch yourself for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

