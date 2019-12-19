Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 19, 2019
The Rainbow Six Siege core team is shifting to new Ubisoft projects

The Rainbow Six Siege core team is shifting to new Ubisoft projects

December 19, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
The core development team behind Rainbow Six Siege are leaving the project behind to pursue other interests within Ubisoft. 

After working on the tactical shooter since launch and helping it become a big performer for Ubisoft, creative director Xavier Marquis, brand director Alexandre Remy, and a few other members of the team will be passing the creative torch over to another group of Siege veterans.

The new core team will be led by Leroy Athanassoff, who’s been a major part of the Siege dev team since January 2016 and previously served as lead game designer on For Honor

"The game is now better and bigger, and is not only about our vision. There was a time during which the game was depending heavily on us, during its genesis, at the beginning, but now the game has an extra piece," commented Marquis in a video announcement.

"It’s kind of a sphere, there is the game and its community. The writing goes way beyond what developers are including, and today we need to be able to prepare new developers, new people, new teams to be able to embrace that. It is crucial for the very existence of the game." 

Athanassoff's team will take charge of the title in the coming weeks, and intend to "cover all aspects of the game" while also working to begin expanding the "game universes."

"If you look at player experience, we need to stop thinking about exclusive features and start delivering inclusive features instead," he commented. "What I mean, is that we need to deliver content that will impact every player and the whole community."

