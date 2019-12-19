Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 19, 2019
Google acquires Typhoon Studios to boost Stadia-exclusive content

December 19, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Google is expanding its first-party development efforts through the acquisition of Journey to the Savage Planet developer Typhoon Studios, bringing the Montreal-based team under Google’s Stadia Games and Entertainment branch.

The move comes as part of Google’s efforts to develop first-party games for its recently launched cloud gaming platform Google Stadia and aims to, as Stadia Games and Entertainment VP Jade Raymond tells VentureBeat, create Stadia exclusives that will set the platform apart from its competition.

Journey to the Savage Planet, due out next month, is still planned as a multi-platform release but Raymond explains in a blog post that Typhoon will turn its attention toward Stadia-centric titles in the future.

Stadia Games and Entertainment itself was set up in March with the goal of working with internal and external developers alike to bring games to the platform. This marks the first full-fledged studio acquisition the Stadia team has made, though it has made a handful of notable hires since its first debut.

