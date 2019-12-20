Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 20, 2019
December 20, 2019
Embracer Group acquires Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios

December 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios has been acquired by Embracer Group for around $10.5 million

The deal will see Embracer Group, which is the rebranded parent company of publisher THQ Nordic, hand over roughly $9.36 million in cash and $1.17 million in newly issued Embracer B-shares. 

Tarsier’s development studio, intellectual property rights, and 65-strong workforce will now fall under the Embracer banner, although the Little Nightmares and Stretchers brands are still owned by Bandai Namco and Nintendo respectively. 

Embracer, which like Tarsier is based in Sweden, explained the purchase will boost its presence on home soil by giving it a base in Malmo, while also bolstering its development capabilities. 

"We at Embracer are impressed with the position and the team that Tarsier has built up during 15 years," commented Embracer CEO and co-founder Lars Wingefors. "Together with Tarsier, we want to invest in developing new projects, in the same manner they have done successfully in the past."

Moving forward, Tarsier will "remain autonomous" within the Goodbye Kansas Game Invest sub-group, which was recently purchased by Embracer for $4.4 million.

