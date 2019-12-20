Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 20, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 20, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 20, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent expands 'Start' cloud gaming platform in China

Tencent expands 'Start' cloud gaming platform in China

December 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
December 20, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Tencent has scaled up its 'Start' cloud gaming platform in mainland China with the help of Nvidia. 

The service, which began public testing in two regions earlier this year, promises to let players access triple-A games anytime, anywhere, "with an experience that is consistent with playing locally on a gaming rig." 

Start is being powered by Nvida’s GPU technology, and has recently added a number of notable PC titles to its catalog including NBA2K Online 2, Path of Exile, and Fortnite.

Although a press release from Nvidia claims the platform has now "launched" in China, Niko Partners’ analyst Daniel Ahmad suggests the streaming platform has simply been opened up to more users -- and is still in the public testing phase.

Either way, it’s clear Start has been quietly marching forward under the watchful eye of Tencent, which could soon enter the cloud streaming market alongside Microsoft and Google. 

"Nvida's leadership in building the world’s most powerful GPUs paired with their experience in cloud solutions will empower us to scale our Start platform to millions of gamers,” said Steven Ma, senior vice president at Tencent. "Today marks a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming."

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin , California, United States
[12.19.19]
Systems Designers
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[12.19.19]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.19.19]
Principal Writer
Poptropica
Poptropica — Boston, Massachusetts, United States
[12.19.19]
Game Monetization Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image