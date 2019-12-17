Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Come to GDC for fresh insights on exploring sex and emotions through game design

December 20, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
More: Console/PC, Indie, Serious, Design, GDC

Game design can be used to explore and convey a whole spectrum of human experience, and next year a team of experienced developers will assemble at GDC 2020 to share new insights on how games deal with themes of love and sex.

In "Sexy Microtalks: Designing Sex and Emotions", a special Advocacy track session, this panel of seasoned game makers will discuss how and why they focus on these types of games in spite of the many challenges that come their way.

Attendees are invited to join speakers Emily Grace Buck (freelance nararative director, designer, and writer), Aubrey Isaacman (indie game designer), Lindsay Grace (Knight Chair, Associate Professor, University of Miami), Heidi McDonald (Disruptor Beam contract writer), Kate Gray (KO_OP narrative director), Marina Diez (GamesAid operations coordinator and game developer), Kyle Machulis (Nonpolynomial founder) and Francesca Carletto-Leon (Contigo Games game designer) as they explore the topic and question preconceived notions of games portraying sex or romance.

It promises to be an exciting talk, one designed to equip you with enough knowledge to begin exploring these themes on their own in a thoughtful manner. Don't skip it!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

