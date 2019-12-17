Come to GDC for fresh insights on exploring sex and emotions through game design

Game design can be used to explore and convey a whole spectrum of human experience, and next year a team of experienced developers will assemble at GDC 2020 to share new insights on how games deal with themes of love and sex.

In "Sexy Microtalks: Designing Sex and Emotions", a special Advocacy track session, this panel of seasoned game makers will discuss how and why they focus on these types of games in spite of the many challenges that come their way.

Attendees are invited to join speakers Emily Grace Buck (freelance nararative director, designer, and writer), Aubrey Isaacman (indie game designer), Lindsay Grace (Knight Chair, Associate Professor, University of Miami), Heidi McDonald (Disruptor Beam contract writer), Kate Gray (KO_OP narrative director), Marina Diez (GamesAid operations coordinator and game developer), Kyle Machulis (Nonpolynomial founder) and Francesca Carletto-Leon (Contigo Games game designer) as they explore the topic and question preconceived notions of games portraying sex or romance.

It promises to be an exciting talk, one designed to equip you with enough knowledge to begin exploring these themes on their own in a thoughtful manner. Don't skip it!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th.

