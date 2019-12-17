Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Crafting the unsettling sounds of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

December 20, 2019 | By Staff
December 20, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Audio, Video, Vault

In this 2017 GDC session, Capcom's Kenji Kojima, Akiyuki Morimoto and Ken Usami discuss their methods to create realistic high-quality sound during the production of Resident Evil 7.

These methods not only made sound implementation more efficient; they also helped increase the quality of sound. The speakers also dug deep into how they achieved a horrific soundscape, in part by using a technique called "music-concrete" to cover a wide variety of sound texture, tones, and noises  -- delivering an uncomfortable and disturbing atmosphere in the game.

The whole talk was fascinating, especially if you're a big Resident Evil fan, and now you can watch it completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

