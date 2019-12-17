Video: Crafting the unsettling sounds of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

In this 2017 GDC session, Capcom's Kenji Kojima, Akiyuki Morimoto and Ken Usami discuss their methods to create realistic high-quality sound during the production of Resident Evil 7.

These methods not only made sound implementation more efficient; they also helped increase the quality of sound. The speakers also dug deep into how they achieved a horrific soundscape, in part by using a technique called "music-concrete" to cover a wide variety of sound texture, tones, and noises -- delivering an uncomfortable and disturbing atmosphere in the game.

The whole talk was fascinating, especially if you're a big Resident Evil fan, and now you can watch it completely free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

