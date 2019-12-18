Learn how the Just Cause 4 physics systems were built at GDC 2020!

As you settle in for the winter and look to the year ahead, know that Game Developers Conference organizers have been working hard all year to line up some exciting, insightful content for GDC 2020 in San Francisco this March!

That includes a boatload of practical, technical talks from industry experts, including a great Programming track talk all about the intricacies of the physics systems in Avalanche Software's hit game Just Cause 4. Titled simply "'Just Cause 4: Physics Postmortem", this is a key session to see if you want to see a breakdown of the basics of Avalanche's open-world game engine (Apex) and the most important performance optimization techniques developed for the physics simulation of Just Cause 4 -- including its extreme weather and destruction.

So come out to GDC and learn all about Avalanche's production process; walk away with an understanding of the most challenging problems of the physics of an open world game like Just Cause 4 and how they were addressed during development!

