Learn how the Just Cause 4 physics systems were built at GDC 2020!

December 23, 2019 | By Staff
Console/PC, Programming, GDC

As you settle in for the winter and look to the year ahead, know that Game Developers Conference organizers have been working hard all year to line up some exciting, insightful content for GDC 2020 in San Francisco this March!

That includes a boatload of practical, technical talks from industry experts, including a great Programming track talk all about the intricacies of the physics systems in Avalanche Software's hit game Just Cause 4. Titled simply "'Just Cause 4: Physics Postmortem", this is a key session to see if you want to see a breakdown of the basics of Avalanche's open-world game engine (Apex) and the most important performance optimization techniques developed for the physics simulation of Just Cause 4 -- including its extreme weather and destruction. 

So come out to GDC and learn all about Avalanche's production process; walk away with an understanding of the most challenging problems of the physics of an open world game like Just Cause 4 and how they were addressed during development!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

