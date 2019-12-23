Analyst: Red Dead Redemption 2 sold 400k copies on Epic Games Store

Red Dead Redemption 2 deubted on PC roughly a year after its console debut, opting to launch on the Epic Games Store and developer Rockstar Games’ own fledgling launcher one month ahead of Steam.

Looking at just those Epic Games Store sales, analyst SuperData says the launch failed to make as much of a splash on the storefront, at least compared to other titles that came to the platform before Steam.

Red Dead Redemption 2 sold around 408,000 copies during its November launch month on the Epic Games Store, according to SuperData, though data on direct Rockstar Games launcher. The firm says Red Dead’s Epic Games Store launch pales in comparison to similar major releases such as Borderlands 3’s 1.78 million launch month sales.

The rest of SuperData's report shares more insights into its data on November's video game market, including looks at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's franchise-high sales, sizable declines in free-to-play spending on console year-over-year, and a peek at top grossing games for November across PC, console, and mobile.