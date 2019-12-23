Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 23, 2019
The Witcher 3 sees jump in Steam players after debut of The Witcher Netflix show

The Witcher 3 sees jump in Steam players after debut of The Witcher Netflix show

December 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 typically maintains a steady string of active players on the day to day, but the weekend following the debut of Netflix’s show based on the same property saw a noticeable bump to the game’s concurrent player counts on Steam.

According to unofficial steam tracking sites like SteamCharts, peak concurrent players for The Witcher 3 on Steam are nearly double what the game has seen for most months of the last year.

The site records a 24-hour peak of 49,795 concurrent players at time of writing, more than twice the 19,244 peak concurrents recorded last Monday. By that count, the post-Netflix show boost is the highest peak concurrent player count The Witcher 3 has seen since the months following its final DLC launch set back in the summer of 2016.

The Netflix show isn’t directly affiliated with CD Projekt Red’s interpretation. Instead, both works are based on the novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Despite that distance, it looks as if the Netflix show has brought an influx of players to The Witcher 3, just as CD Projekt Red and Sapkowski announce they've settled a year-long dispute over the developer's use of the property. 

