Watch GDC Play devs practice pitching their games at GDC Pitch 2020!

Watch GDC Play devs practice pitching their games at GDC Pitch 2020!

December 26, 2019 | By Staff
December 26, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing, GDC

Hey game makers, hope you're closing out the year in style! Today, Game Developers Conference organizers have confirmed that the popular GDC Pitch event will return next year as part of the GDC Play showcase of emerging and independent developers! 

If you've never been, know that GDC Pitch is a very special event designed to help select participants practice their game-pitching skills with experienced professionals -- as well as a live audience of GDC attendees!

It's a fun and valuable experience for both presenters and spectators, since a great pitch can be the key that secures the future of your studio, or ensures your game has the resources to reach the players who will appreciate it most.

Interested in participating? Here's how it works: Game developers who register to exhibit their game in GDC Play 2020 by Wednesday, February 12th may be selected to receive pitching advice and coaching, then pitch their game to an opinionated panel of investors and publishers in front of an audience.

(No pressure!)

All told, 10 selected teams will each be offered pitch prep and training, then get 5 minutes to pitch, followed by questions, advice, and feedback from the judges. The judges will declare a "Best Pitch" on each day, and award each a complimentary All Access pass to GDC 2021.

What is GDC Play, you might ask? It's a special area at GDC (open Wednesday through Friday, March 18th through 20th) that showcases emerging and independent developers, with room to show off your game and meeting rooms to conduct business. It's a great place to drum up interest in your game, and it's still open to potential exhibitors (but it fills up quick) so register now! 

As part of the 'Best in Play' awards program all GDC Play exhibitors will be judged on their in-development or complete games by a panel of veteran GDC organizers and Gamasutra editors. The top 8 will be named 'Best in Play' winners, and all 8 winners will receive 2 All Access Passes to the 2021 Game Developers Conference. In addition, special 'Best in Play' designations will be attached to the honorees' GDC Play tables at GDC 2020, where their games will be playable to all GDC attendees.

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

