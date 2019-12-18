Catch Blizzard at GDC sharing game design lessons learned from 15 years of WoW !

Blizzard's 2004 classic World of Warcraft is one of the biggest, longest-running, and most influential MMORPGs ever made, and attendees of the Game Developers Conference in March will have a special opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how its design has evolved!

Blizzard's own Ion Hazzikostas will be at GDC 2020 to present a special Design track talk on "15 Years of 'WoW': Designing for the Very, Very Long Term" which offers a rare look back at the evolution of this mega-popular game's design.

This promises to be a fantastic talk, especially if you work in or have any interest in live games, which have only become more and more common in the decade-and-a-half since World of Warcraft's debut. Expect to leave this talk with a deeper understanding of the unique considerations and challenges that arise when a game's lifespan stretches across many years, let alone decades, along with cautionary examples and insight into how Blizzard has approached those hurdles in evolving World of Warcraft!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



