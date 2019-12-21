Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Learn more about chronic illness in game dev at GDC 2020

December 30, 2019 | By Staff
More: Serious, GDC

The Centers for Disease Control has reported that roughly 6 in 10 adults in the US have chronic disease; 4 in 10 have two or more, so you can expect to encounter folks with chronic disease on a regular basis in your career.

That's why Game Developers Conference officials are excited to confirm that Sony Interactive's Victoria Dorn will be coming to GDC 2020 in March to deliver an important Advocacy track talk on "Adapting: Working in Games with Chronic Illness."

Dorn will discuss how folks dealing with chronic illness can still lead a relatively normal work life, and how you as a co-worker, boss, or fellow human being can help make their life a little easier. Expect to walk away with new ways to navigate the workforce more effectively, if you have chronic illness, while those without will be more aware of folks living with these unpleasant health issues and be able to provide better support!

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

