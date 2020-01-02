Untitled Goose Game has topped 1 million sales in three months

Newsbrief: Untitled Goose Game has surpassed 1 million sales in three months, according to publisher Panic.

The charming honk-em-up was created by Australian studio House House and released on September 30, 2019. It crossed 100,000 sales in its first two weeks on shelves after launching on the Nintendo Switch, MacOS, and Microsoft Windows, and was eventually brought to the Xbox One and PS4 in December.

Panic has explained the latest sales total doesn’t include Xbox Game Pass downloads, with the puzzler having been recently added to the Netflix-style subscription service.