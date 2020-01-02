Superhot VR grossed over $2 million in the final weeks of 2019

Newsbrief: The end of year holiday rush looks to have been kind to the Superhot Team. The VR version of the studio’s stylish namesake, Superhot VR, grossed over $2 million between December 22 or so and December 29, 2019.

The team notes that that the exact figure is a bit of an estimate as PlayStation VR numbers weren’t officially delivered at the time of the announcement. But Superhot Team's Callum Underwood says in a tweet that they’re confident in the estimates provided by the studio's own IndieBI platform.

The $2 million figure includes holiday revenue across all platforms including the Oculus Rift and Quest, HTC Vive, and Steam-compatible headsets as well as PlayStation’s console VR option. It’s far from the first success the Superhot Team has seen with Superhot VR as well; earlier in 2019, the VR version of the game surpassed lifetime revenue of its non-VR predecessor, shortly after being named one of the best selling PlayStation VR games in 2018.