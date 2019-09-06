Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Come to GDC and learn the secrets of Manifold Garden 's impossible geometry

January 2, 2020 | By Staff
Manifold Garden, the indie puzzle game released earlier this year, does something amazing: it challenges players to navigate virtual worlds built from impossible geometries, evoking a sense of exploring your own M.C. Escher painting.

It's a remarkable feat of level design, which is why Game Developers Conference organizers are so excited to confirm that Manifold Garden creator William Chyr will be at GDC 2020 in March to show you exactly how he pulled it off!

Specifically, in a GDC 2020 Design track talk on "'Manifold Garden': Designing Impossible Geometry to Be More Approachable'" (part of the Level Design Summit!) Chyr  will discuss the various techniques he used to make impossible geometry readable and clear to players.

If you haven't played it yet, know that Manifold Garden gameplay includes gravity changing and 3D world wrapping, mechanics which are meant to be somewhat disorienting. During development, this was a major issue, and playtesters constantly got lost.

However, when Manifold Garden finally launched many reviews praised the game for how accessible it was; to discover the full details of the changes and adjustments Chyr made to the game in order to strike the proper balance, make sure you attend this talk!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

