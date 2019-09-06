Come to GDC and learn the secrets of Manifold Garden 's impossible geometry

Manifold Garden, the indie puzzle game released earlier this year, does something amazing: it challenges players to navigate virtual worlds built from impossible geometries, evoking a sense of exploring your own M.C. Escher painting.

It's a remarkable feat of level design, which is why Game Developers Conference organizers are so excited to confirm that Manifold Garden creator William Chyr will be at GDC 2020 in March to show you exactly how he pulled it off!

Specifically, in a GDC 2020 Design track talk on "'Manifold Garden': Designing Impossible Geometry to Be More Approachable​'" (part of the Level Design Summit!) Chyr will discuss the various techniques he used to make impossible geometry readable and clear to players.

If you haven't played it yet, know that Manifold Garden gameplay includes gravity changing and 3D world wrapping, mechanics which are meant to be somewhat disorienting. During development, this was a major issue, and playtesters constantly got lost.

However, when Manifold Garden finally launched many reviews praised the game for how accessible it was; to discover the full details of the changes and adjustments Chyr made to the game in order to strike the proper balance, make sure you attend this talk!

