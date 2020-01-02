The Witcher 3 hits new peak player record on Steam in wake of Netflix show

The Witcher 3 continues to see a rise in interest following the debut of a Netflix series based on the same source material. Shortly after the debut of Netflix’s The Witcher series, CD Projekt Red’s most recent Witcher game hit its highest concurrent player count in three years.

Now, a little over one week later, The Witcher 3 has surpassed its previous concurrent player record on Steam, and amassed over 100,000 peak concurrent players on the platform. Steam’s official tracker puts the game at 101,133 players at its peak just today, right around the figure offered by third-party trackers like SteamCharts.

Previously, according to SteamCharts, The Witcher 3’s concurrent player peak was set at 92,268, a record set shortly after the game’s 2015 launch. Both The Witcher 3 and Netflix’s eight episode adaptation are based on a series of novels penned by Andrzej Sapkowski and have no direct affiliation outside of that common source material, making the sudden surge in players all the more interesting for CD Projekt Red.