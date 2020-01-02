Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 2, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 2, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 2, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Witcher 3 hits new peak player record on Steam in wake of Netflix show

The Witcher 3 hits new peak player record on Steam in wake of Netflix show

January 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC

The Witcher 3 continues to see a rise in interest following the debut of a Netflix series based on the same source material. Shortly after the debut of Netflix’s The Witcher series, CD Projekt Red’s most recent Witcher game hit its highest concurrent player count in three years.

Now, a little over one week later, The Witcher 3 has surpassed its previous concurrent player record on Steam, and amassed over 100,000 peak concurrent players on the platform. Steam’s official tracker puts the game at 101,133 players at its peak just today, right around the figure offered by third-party trackers like SteamCharts.

Previously, according to SteamCharts, The Witcher 3’s concurrent player peak was set at 92,268, a record set shortly after the game’s 2015 launch. Both The Witcher 3 and Netflix’s eight episode adaptation are based on a series of novels penned by Andrzej Sapkowski and have no direct affiliation outside of that common source material, making the sudden surge in players all the more interesting for CD Projekt Red.

Related Jobs

Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[01.01.20]
Experienced Graphics Engineer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[01.01.20]
Producer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[12.31.19]
VFX Artist
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[12.31.19]
Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image