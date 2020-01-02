Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella steps in to head DICE LA

Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella has been tapped to head up DICE LA as the EA-owned studio undergoes a rebranding to take it from DICE Stockholm’s support studio to stand-alone developer.

Zampella discussed the move in a recent chat with the Los Angeles Times, noting that the shift doesn’t mean he’s cutting ties with Titanfall developer Respawn. Instead, his head coach-like role at the studio will remain largely the same while his day-to-day duties shift to leading its sister company DICE LA.

Along with the new leadership, DICE LA is set to undergo a rebranding in the near future. The nature of that change is still under wraps, but Zampella notes its new name and focus will be completely separate from both DICE and Respawn.

Electronic Arts studios chief Laura Miele tells the Los Angeles Times that the move aims to help DICE LA switch gears and work on a full project of its own, rather than its previous task of providing development support to other studios.

“I genuinely believe that [Zampella] is going to help guide them creatively. He’s going to help them further fortify and build out their talent and their team. I think we’re going to have a really strong studio out of our Los Angeles location,” says Miele. “They can go from a support team to a full stand-alone studio to create a new game offering."