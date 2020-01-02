Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 2, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 2, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 2, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella steps in to head DICE LA

Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella steps in to head DICE LA

January 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 2, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella has been tapped to head up DICE LA as the EA-owned studio undergoes a rebranding to take it from DICE Stockholm’s support studio to stand-alone developer.

Zampella discussed the move in a recent chat with the Los Angeles Times, noting that the shift doesn’t mean he’s cutting ties with Titanfall developer Respawn. Instead, his head coach-like role at the studio will remain largely the same while his day-to-day duties shift to leading its sister company DICE LA.

Along with the new leadership, DICE LA is set to undergo a rebranding in the near future. The nature of that change is still under wraps, but Zampella notes its new name and focus will be completely separate from both DICE and Respawn.

Electronic Arts studios chief Laura Miele tells the Los Angeles Times that the move aims to help DICE LA switch gears and work on a full project of its own, rather than its previous task of providing development support to other studios.

“I genuinely believe that [Zampella] is going to help guide them creatively. He’s going to help them further fortify and build out their talent and their team. I think we’re going to have a really strong studio out of our Los Angeles location,” says Miele. “They can go from a support team to a full stand-alone studio to create a new game offering."

Related Jobs

Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[01.01.20]
Experienced Graphics Engineer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[01.01.20]
Producer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[12.31.19]
VFX Artist
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[12.31.19]
Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image