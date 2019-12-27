Get a job: VtM: Bloodlines 2 dev Hardsuit Labs is hiring a Technical Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Seattle, Washington​

Hardsuit Labs is currently looking for a technical artist specializing in VFX to join the Bloodlines 2 team. With a unique combination of artistic and technical expertise, the person who fills this position will be the bridge between our artists and engineers. Technical Artists at Hardsuit Labs are comfortable authoring surface and particle based materials as well as full-screen post-processing effects. On a daily basis, Technical Artists use creative thinking skills to resolve technical challenges and limitations while keeping in line with the art style and design pillars of the project. They show an interest and aptitude for solving problems that affect multiple interdisciplinary teams and stakeholders.

You

You have a well-developed creative background, understanding of core design principles, and sensitivity to dealing with creative issues within technical constraints. You’ll employ your expert-level knowledge of 3D tools and problem-solving skills to build tools, maintain pipelines, and provide technical support for other artists. Ensuring that art assets can be easily integrated into the game without sacrificing the overall artistic vision or exceeding the technical limits of the chosen platform will be your number one priority. Teamwork is key at Hardsuit Labs and you must love working in a team fostered environment.

Basic Qualifications

Excellent troubleshooting and debugging skills are an absolute must.

Experience shipping games on multiple platforms.

Minimum 3 years of professional game development experience, including UE4 in-engine experience

Expert knowledge of modern PBR-based shader authoring. HLSL, Cg, advanced Node-based UE4 materials or similar experience will be considered.

Experience using Houdini, Houdini Engine, or similar software to build procedural game-centric content.

Proficiency with modern DCC suites such as 3DS Max or Maya preferred. Expertise in other 3D software packages will be considered. Photoshop required.

Ability to ensure levels and other content are meeting memory budgets and performance targets.

Passion for making and playing great games, with an awareness of current titles and industry trends.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with level management and optimization on a console project.

Strong knowledge of modern game environment art principles and techniques.

Ability to troubleshoot and fix complex workflow issues in artist software, version control systems, and game engines.

Requirements

Resume and demo reel or artistic portfolio.

Must be willing to complete an art test.

