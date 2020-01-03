These are the highest grossing Steam games of 2019

Valve has revealed which games made the most bank on Steam in 2019, and there are more than a few familiar names at the top of the list.

The company measured its top sellers by gross revenue earned during 2019, and then sorted them into 'Platinum,' 'Gold,' 'Silver,' and 'Bronze' tiers based on how much cash they pulled in over the past 12 months.

Although Valve stopped short of giving its top sellers a definitive ranking, we know the 12 highest earning 'Platinum' titles (as shown below) are Monster Hunter World, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Dota 2, Warframe, Grand Theft Auto V, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Destiny 2, Total War: Three Kingdoms, The Elder Scrolls Online, Rainbow Six Siege, and Civilization VI.

It's interesting to note that only two of those 12 titles -- Sekiro and Total War: Three Kingdoms -- actually launched in 2019, with a good chunk including Dota 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Grand Theft Auto V, and Counter-Strike actually surviving from last year’s top sellers list.

For those of you specifically interested in how newer released fared, the top new releases category has you covered. As the name suggests, it tracks 2019 releases in terms of gross revenue earned, and the top 12 consists of Devil May Cry 5, Destiny 2, Sekiro, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Planet Zoo, Mordhau, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil 2, Remnant: From the Ashes, CodeVein, and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

Again, those names are in no particular order, although you can see which new releases dominated each month of 2019 by checking out the full breakdown over on the Steam website. Once there, be sure to have a gander at the full Top Sellers, Top Selling VR Games, Top Early Access Graduates, and Most Simultaneous Players lists for even more end-of-year facts and figures.