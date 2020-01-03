Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Ragnarok acquires Rune II source code and assets following legal complaint

Ragnarok acquires Rune II source code and assets following legal complaint

January 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Rune II publisher Ragnarok Game has secured the game’s source code and assets weeks after filing a legal complaint against developer Human Head Studios.

Although both companies worked together to release the action RPG, the pair became embroiled in a legal skirmish as a result of Human Head closing its doors only to immediately form a new studio under the Bethesda Softworks banner. 

Ragnarok explained it was "shocked" by the news and had no prior warning, and said Human Head had abandoned the game "during its most crucial moment."

Shortly after, the publisher also accused Human Head of actively concealing the Bethesda switch, and suggested the studio was withholding Rune II assets and code, thereby preventing it from supporting the title as promised.

Now, however, it looks like the situation could be nearing a resolution, with Ragnarok posting a new forum update confirming it has been handed a hard drive containing the requested assets and source code.

"Hi everyone. I have tremendous news to share today. Late last week, we received a hard drive containing the Rune II assets and source code. We have brought on engineers to check the thoroughness of materials and ensure the hard drive has all Rune II files," reads the update. 

“Currently we have set up a build, test, and staging environment. Once we have confirmed that we are able to make a complete build of the current version of Rune II, we are going to begin working on a patch to address the top critical issues, bugs, and optimizations that we have seen reported over the last month and a half. As always, thanks for sticking with us and being fans of Rune II."

It’s unclear whether this means the legal feud between the two companies is effectively over, but at the very least its a slice of good news for fans of Rune II. 

