GDC welcomes new talk on how side projects help with game dev burnout

Overwork and burnout are real threats to happiness, especially in the field of game development, where demand for big, beautiful virtual worlds often sees passionate devs working late nights and weekends.

That's why Game Developers Conference officials are excited to confirm that veteran game developer Laralyn McWilliams will return to GDC 2020 in March to deliver an important Advocacy track talk about how you can battle burnout by cultivating a healthy, creative ritual around a side project.

In "Battling Burnout: The Side Project Ritual" McWilliams aims to give you a guided tour through the many benefits of creative rituals, especially around side projects. Yes, you can build skills or even kickstart your indie career, but more important, side projects can be refreshing, rebooting, and restorative. Even if you whittle away at your side project for years--even if you never release it--the act of ritual creation is part of the evergreen path to both confidence and healing.

So come out to GDC 2020 to discover how the ritual of solo game development can be a part of your own restorative process, and help you win the battle against burnout!

