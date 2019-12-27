Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring a Level Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Dublin, California

Designers work closely with all disciplines to help ensure game levels have fun scenarios, are well-composed and navigable, and are well integrated into the game’s overarching narrative and vision. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior level designers. Only designers with the passion and talent for creating engaging and memorable game worlds need apply.

Responsibilities:

Design and establish a detailed level plan from paper to 3D block out and final art implementation

Work closely with design leadership to ensure levels hit important narrative and game mechanics beats

Level scripting and setup using script-based languages like UE4 blueprint

Collaborate with Environment Artists to create a level’s feel and overall composition

Manage all design-related assets and data associated with each assigned level

Help establish level design pipelines and help the team adhere to best practices

Develop a thorough understanding of hardware limitations and how to design around them

Work with systems designers and engineers on global game systems needed to support levels

Gather and act on game test feedback with the aim of creating the best experience for all players

Experience/Skills:

2+ years of industry experience working in games a plus

Hardcore gamer and daily gaming enthusiast

Strong narrative and storytelling experience a plus

Identifies design issues for level design and flow

Working knowledge of Unreal & Unity a big plus!

Intermediate knowledge of Maya or other major 3D modeling program

Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change

Ability to shift focus as needed

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

