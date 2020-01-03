Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Analyst: Free-to-play games pushed digital game spend over $109 billion in 2019

Analyst: Free-to-play games pushed digital game spend over $109 billion in 2019

January 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
January 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

Superdata released the first few snippets of data from its annual year in review report, tracing the financial gains and trends throughout the mobile, PC, and console arms of the game industry for 2019 as a whole.

Across the board, Superdata’s data estimates that digital games generated $109.6 billion in revenue throughout last year, with the bulk coming from mobile ($64.4 billion), followed by PC ($29.6 billion), and console ($15.4 billion).

Rolling XR and revenue from video game-focused content creators into the mix, the digital side of the industry saw $120.1 billion in revenue in 2019, up 4 percent year over year. XR alone saw a jump of 26 percent from last year’s report, an increase Superdata attributes to the appeal of standalone VR headsets like the Oculus Quest.

According to the firm’s data, Fortnite secured its second year in a row as the highest earning digital game, with an estimated $1.8 billion revenue generated in just 2019. Free-to-play games as a whole were responsible for the bulk of digital game spending last year, with the report noting that 4 out of every 5 dollars shelled out on a digital game was spent on a free-to-play title. Full rankings for those free-to-play titles and more insights from Superdata can be found in the report

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin , California, United States
[01.02.20]
Systems Designers
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[01.02.20]
Level Designer
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.02.20]
Senior Community Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.02.20]
Principal Writer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image