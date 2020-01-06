Adjust partners with Unity to grant devs access to mobile measurement SDK

Adjust has joined Unity’s Verified Solutions Partner Program to become the company's first mobile measurement partner.

The partnership will let developers who publish their games on Unity to integrate the Adjust SDK, which promises to "empower data-driven marketers to succeed" by helping to make their campaigns “simpler, smarter, and more secure.”

Select Unity users will also be able to claim special deals from Adjust, including discounts and access to new products.

"By ensuring that we provide the best integration possible, verified at every new version of the Unity platform, Adjust and Unity make user acquisition accessible and effective," said Andrey Kazakov, VP of partnerships at Adjust.

"Most importantly, we offer developers the ability to get granular measurement, world-class anti-fraud solutions, automation and analytics using Adjust with Unity."