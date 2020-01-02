Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Learn to design loads of levels the What the Golf? way at GDC 2020

January 6, 2020 | By Staff
Triband's comedic physics puzzler What the Golf? is stuffed with interesting levels that surprise the player in hilarious ways, and at GDC in March you'll have a chance to see how they were all designed!

In a special Independent Games Summit talk titled "100 Trick Pony: Designing 'WHAT THE GOLF?'" Triband creative director Tim Garbos plans to walk you through the studio's process for designing 300+ levels.

Expect to walk out of this session with practical advice and tips on designing large volumes of surprising, comedic content, as Garbos will show you how the team took a good gimmick and built hundreds of interesting levels and mechanics on top of one great idea!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

