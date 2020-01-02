Learn to design loads of levels the What the Golf? way at GDC 2020

Triband's comedic physics puzzler What the Golf? is stuffed with interesting levels that surprise the player in hilarious ways, and at GDC in March you'll have a chance to see how they were all designed!

In a special Independent Games Summit talk titled "100 Trick Pony: Designing 'WHAT THE GOLF?'" Triband creative director Tim Garbos plans to walk you through the studio's process for designing 300+ levels.

Expect to walk out of this session with practical advice and tips on designing large volumes of surprising, comedic content, as Garbos will show you how the team took a good gimmick and built hundreds of interesting levels and mechanics on top of one great idea!

