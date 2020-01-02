Video: Understanding the remarkable tech and design of Noita

In this 2019 GDC session, Nolla Games' Petri Purho talks about the technical details of the remarkable physics engine which drives the design of indie sensation Noita.

It was an in-depth look at Noita'​s design and technical underpinnings, with Purho touching on everything from scaling up the falling sand simulation (to support large continuous worlds) and integrating destructible rigid body physics to fine-tuning the resulting physics-based emergent gameplay.

Purho's talk was fascinating, and GDC organizers are excited to confirm that it's now freely available to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

