Report: Rumors suggest a new Switch model is due out this year

January 6, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
A new report from the Taiwanese publication DigiTimes (picked up by Polygon) says that Nintendo is reportedly starting production on a new Nintendo Switch model in only a few months time, with plans to release the console before year-end.

Information from “sources from the related upstream supply chain” obtained by DigiTimes suggests that the new system would boast a magnesium alloy body as well as an improved CPU. Current plans reportedly see production starting up at the end of Q1, with the upgraded Switch’s launch planned as a mid-2020 launch.

It’s far from the first leak to cover new Switch models, and several of those past rumors have already come to pass through 2019’s launch of both the cheaper Switch Lite and a slightly upgraded base Switch model. The DigiTimes report appears closer to the rumored Switch Pro release some have speculated Nintendo has in the works, though Nintendo itself has yet to officially confirm any plans for a more powerful Switch system.

