Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 7, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 7, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 7, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony reveals PlayStation 5 logo, touts PlayStation 4 sales milestones

Sony reveals PlayStation 5 logo, touts PlayStation 4 sales milestones

January 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony shared a deluge of PlayStation tidbits during its CES 2020 press conference, including a first-look at the PlayStation 5 logo and some impressive PlayStation 4 sales milestones. 

Taking to the stage during the conference, Sony Interactive Entertainment chief exec and president Jim Ryan revealed the PS4 has now sold over 106 million units worldwide, which is slightly up on the 102.8 million sales we reported last October

We also learned the PlayStation VR has passed 5 million sales worldwide -- the VR headset had sold 4.2 million units as of March 2019 -- while PS4 software sales now total 1.15 billion units. 

Looking ahead to the next generation, Ryan took a moment to highlight some of the PlayStation 5’s hardware features including a high-speed SSD, hardware-based ray tracing, an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive, and haptic triggers. 

We also got a first official look at the PlayStation 5 logo (shown below), which as you’d probably guessed looks a whole lot like the PS4 logo but with a brand new digit. Hey, at least it’s not papyrus.

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[01.07.20]
Senior Game Designer
Hardsuit Labs
Hardsuit Labs — Seattle, Washington, United States
[01.06.20]
Technical Artist - VFX, Bloodlines 2
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.06.20]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[01.06.20]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image