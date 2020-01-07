Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 7, 2020
PlayStation VR sales have topped 5 million units worldwide

January 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: PlayStation VR headset sales have topped 5 million units worldwide, according to the latest figures from Sony. 

The company broke the news during its CES 2020 press conference, where it also revealed a number of other sales milestones alongside some new details about the upcoming PlayStation 5.

Although we didn’t get an update on PSVR software sales, the latest hardware milestone comes over three years after the headset launched on October 13, 2016. 

The VR headset had sold 4.2 million units as of March 2019, meaning another 800,000 devices have been sold in the 10 months since. 

 

