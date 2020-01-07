Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Platinum Games will use Tencent investment to 'explore self-publishing'

January 7, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Bayonetta and Nier: Automata developer Platinum Games has accepted an undisclosed capital investment from Tencent as the basis for a partnership. 

Platinum CEO and president Kenichi Sato said the capital will be used to "strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development into exploring self-publishing," but explained that the partnership wouldn’t impact the company’s ability to operate independently. 

It’s another notable investment from Tencent, with the Chinese conglomerate already owning or holding stakes in a number of huge game companies including Riot Games, Supercell, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard, and Paradox Interactive.

