Platinum Games will use Tencent investment to 'explore self-publishing'

Newsbrief: Bayonetta and Nier: Automata developer Platinum Games has accepted an undisclosed capital investment from Tencent as the basis for a partnership.

Platinum CEO and president Kenichi Sato said the capital will be used to "strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development into exploring self-publishing," but explained that the partnership wouldn’t impact the company’s ability to operate independently.

It’s another notable investment from Tencent, with the Chinese conglomerate already owning or holding stakes in a number of huge game companies including Riot Games, Supercell, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard, and Paradox Interactive.