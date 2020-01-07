Fantasy Flight Interactive to close after company-wide layoffs

News is spreading that Fantasy Flight Interactive, the branch of Fantasy Flight Games in charge of the tabletop game company's digital games, will close in February after an unspecified number of employees were laid off.

This is a notable failure for Fantasy Flight Interactive, which opened its doors in 2017 with a mission to both adapt Fantasy Flight's physical games for digital platforms and develop its own original games based on the company's library of franchises.

But in a LinkedIn post published yesterday, studio head Tim Gerritsen (formerly of Human Head) wrote that "the decision has been made to close Fantasy Flight Interactive next month."

"I'm going to do my best to get my team placed in new positions. I have programmers, designers, artists, QA staff and a producer to get placed in new roles and will do my best to do so quickly," he added. "Additionally, I'm now open to new opportunities myself since I will also be out of a job."

Gamasutra has reached out to company representatives for further details and comment on the layoffs.