Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 7, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 7, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 7, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: What cats can teach you about empathic game design

January 7, 2020 | By Staff
January 7, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC session, Mew and Me's Willem Delventhal explains how designing games for house cats helped him think about designing games for humans as well.

After all, a player can only articulate so much, so spending a moment to understand them can vastly improve the quality of your games. Who better to teach you that ability than the humble house cat?

Delventhal reveals how making games for cats is extremely challenging in ways that many frustrated game designers will find familiar: they cannot communicate, and most of the time will want nothing to do with whatever you need them to do. But it turns out that, just like any human player, cats have a few quirks that once understood, can be overcome to make engaging experiences for an animal that would otherwise not care.

It was a great talk, and now you can watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[01.07.20]
Senior Game Designer
Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Remote, California, United States
[01.04.20]
Senior Designer
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.03.20]
Level Designer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[01.02.20]
[Vietnam] Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image