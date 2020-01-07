Brass Lion aims to build hype for its debut game with a premium podcast

Brass Lion Entertainment has confirmed it will be working with subscription-based podcast platform Luminary and Marginal Mediaworks to produce a scripted podcast set in the universe of its debut game Corner Wolves.

It's an interesting move for the recently-revealed studio; many game developers face an uphill battle to build an audience for their games, and the Corner Wolves podcast will shed light on how (and if) transmedia pre-release content influences a game's launch.

"Our hope is that the podcast is simply a different point of entry for future fans of the IP, who will have a new and interesting way to discover and connect with the world we've created," Brass Lion CEO Bryna Dabby Smith told Gamasutra via email. "It should build interest for the game without giving away the heart of that storyline. Both mediums have different advantages to telling stories in unique ways, that we plan to leverage in new and exciting ways."

The Corner Wolves podcast is slated to debut on Luminary in May, while the game itself seems further off; Brass Lion cofounder Manveer Heir noted on Twitter today that putting out the podcast this year "lets us take our time with the Corner Wolves video game and make sure we get it right."