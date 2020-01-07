Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 7, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 7, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 7, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Brass Lion aims to build hype for its debut game with a premium podcast

Brass Lion aims to build hype for its debut game with a premium podcast

January 7, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
January 7, 2020 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

Brass Lion Entertainment has confirmed it will be working with subscription-based podcast platform Luminary and Marginal Mediaworks to produce a scripted podcast set in the universe of its debut game Corner Wolves.

It's an interesting move for the recently-revealed studio; many game developers face an uphill battle to build an audience for their games, and the Corner Wolves podcast will shed light on how (and if) transmedia pre-release content influences a game's launch.

"Our hope is that the podcast is simply a different point of entry for future fans of the IP, who will have a new and interesting way to discover and connect with the world we've created," Brass Lion CEO Bryna Dabby Smith told Gamasutra via email. "It should build interest for the game without giving away the heart of that storyline. Both mediums have different advantages to telling stories in unique ways, that we plan to leverage in new and exciting ways."

The Corner Wolves podcast is slated to debut on Luminary in May, while the game itself seems further off; Brass Lion cofounder Manveer Heir noted on Twitter today that putting out the podcast this year "lets us take our time with the Corner Wolves video game and make sure we get it right."

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.07.20]
VFX Artist
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.07.20]
Animator
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.07.20]
Associate Producer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.07.20]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image