Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 8, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 8, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 8, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn the secrets of Red Dead Redemption 2 's player locomotion at GDC

Learn the secrets of Red Dead Redemption 2's player locomotion at GDC

January 8, 2020 | By Staff
January 8, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, GDC

Rockstar's 2019 hit Red Dead Redemption 2 is defined by its attention to detail, down to the unique pace at which protagonist Arthur Morgan moseys, and at the Game Developers Conference you'll get a rare behind-the-scenes look at how Rockstar designed and integrated such a seemingly simple system.

In a special Visual Arts track talk on "Filling Marston's Boots: Player Locomotion in 'Red Dead Redemption 2'" Rockstar Games' Mike Jones will walk you through the creative and technical choices made to create the locomotion of Arthur Morgan, the game's central protagonist.

This promises to be an insightful talk about a hugely complicated and popular game, as Jones aims to cover the emotional highs and lows of breathing life into a brand-new character while creating the player locomotion animation and supporting technical systems for Red Dead Redemption 2. Don't skip it!

Register now for GDC 2020

This year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.07.20]
VFX Artist
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.07.20]
Animator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.07.20]
VFX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.07.20]
Lead Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image