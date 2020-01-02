Learn the secrets of Red Dead Redemption 2 's player locomotion at GDC

Rockstar's 2019 hit Red Dead Redemption 2 is defined by its attention to detail, down to the unique pace at which protagonist Arthur Morgan moseys, and at the Game Developers Conference you'll get a rare behind-the-scenes look at how Rockstar designed and integrated such a seemingly simple system.

In a special Visual Arts track talk on "Filling Marston's Boots: Player Locomotion in 'Red Dead Redemption 2'" Rockstar Games' Mike Jones will walk you through the creative and technical choices made to create the locomotion of Arthur Morgan, the game's central protagonist.

This promises to be an insightful talk about a hugely complicated and popular game, as Jones aims to cover the emotional highs and lows of breathing life into a brand-new character while creating the player locomotion animation and supporting technical systems for Red Dead Redemption 2. Don't skip it!

Register now for GDC 2020

This year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech