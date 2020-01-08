Enter the Gungeon has topped 3 million sales in just under four years

Dodge Roll Games’ bullet hell roguelike Enter the Gungeon has sold over 3 million copies in just under four years.

The studio broke the news on Twitter, where it thanked the community for their support since the title launched back in April 2016.

It's the latest significant milestone for the gamer, which managed to sell 1 million copies across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One by July 2017 -- although it only arrived on the Xbox One in April 2017.

Since then, the title has also been made available on the Nintendo Switch, and Dodge Roll was particularly impressed with the gun-em-up’s performance on the hybrid console, explaining the title "surpassed all expectations" after selling 75,000 units during its first two weeks.