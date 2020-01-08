Twitter reveals which games dominated the online chatter in 2019

Fate/Grand Order was the most talked about video game on Twitter during 2019, beating out the likes of Fortnite, Minecraft, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

The stat was shared on the official Twitter blog, where the social media company also revealed that there were 1.2 billion tweets about gaming in 2019 -- an increase of nearly 20 percent year-on-year.

As the image below shows, the top 10 most talked about games were Fate/Grand Order, Fortnite, Final Fantasy, Identity V, Granblue Fantasy, Ensemble Stars, Monster Strike, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Minecraft, and Super Smash Bros.

In terms of where those tweets originated, Japan was the country that tweeted the most about gaming, followed by the U.S., South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, France, Great Britain, Indonesia, Spain, and the Philippines.

The list of most talked about gaming events also features the usual suspects, with E3 2019, Tokyo Game Show, The Game Awards, Paris Games Week, and FGO Fest heading up the top 10.

Those of you with an eye for social stats can find more, including the most talked about personalities and esports teams, over on the Twitter blog.