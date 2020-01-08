Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 8, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 8, 2020
arrowPress Releases
January 8, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Universim dev Crytivo makes revenue pledge to help Australian wildfire relief

The Universim dev Crytivo makes revenue pledge to help Australian wildfire relief

January 8, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
January 8, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Universim developer-publisher Crytivo has pledged to support those affected by the Australian wildfires by donating two months' worth of revenue to the cause. 

Over the next two months, the studio intends to donate 100 percent of net revenue earned through its online Crytivo Store and 30 percent of Steam revenue towards rebuilding lost homes, supporting firefighters working overtime, and financing environmental cleanup efforts. 

According to the latest reports, the wildfires have ravaged 18 million acres of land including forests, bushland, and national parks, and impacted nearly half a billion animals -- millions of which have been killed as a result of the blaze. 

"Here at Crytivo, we may be a small organization but always work hard to make a big difference in the world," wrote company founder and CEO, Alex Koshelkov. "Our hearts go out to everyone who has suffered from this disaster and to the heroes working tirelessly to help. We hope this will inspire others to take action and help in any way they can."

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.07.20]
VFX Artist
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.07.20]
Animator
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.07.20]
Associate Producer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.07.20]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image