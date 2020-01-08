The Universim dev Crytivo makes revenue pledge to help Australian wildfire relief

The Universim developer-publisher Crytivo has pledged to support those affected by the Australian wildfires by donating two months' worth of revenue to the cause.

Over the next two months, the studio intends to donate 100 percent of net revenue earned through its online Crytivo Store and 30 percent of Steam revenue towards rebuilding lost homes, supporting firefighters working overtime, and financing environmental cleanup efforts.

According to the latest reports, the wildfires have ravaged 18 million acres of land including forests, bushland, and national parks, and impacted nearly half a billion animals -- millions of which have been killed as a result of the blaze.

"Here at Crytivo, we may be a small organization but always work hard to make a big difference in the world," wrote company founder and CEO, Alex Koshelkov. "Our hearts go out to everyone who has suffered from this disaster and to the heroes working tirelessly to help. We hope this will inspire others to take action and help in any way they can."