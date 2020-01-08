At 10 million players, Xbox calls Sea of Thieves its most successful new IP this gen

Rare’s shanty-simulator Sea of Thieves has officially surpassed 10 million lifetime players. As with other player milestones, it’s always worth mentioning that players don’t necessarily equate to sales or active users, but crossing that 10 million milestone in just under 2 years is still quite notable.

Xbox itself says the feat reaffirms that the Xbox Game Studios-published Sea of Thieves is the most successful IP from Xbox to debut during the current console generation.

As an early Xbox Game Pass title, those players come from both regular sales of the game as well as through subscriptions to the pay for access library. Xbox tends to be coy with exact numbers on current Game Pass subscribers, but Xbox did note the service doubled subscribers between 2018 and 2019 and that Game Pass has been absolutely vital to the success and evolution of Sea of Thieves in particular.