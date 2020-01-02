Get a job: Heart Machine is hiring an Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Culver City, California

Join the visual arts team at Heart Machine to apply your wide range of skills and ambitious creative spirit to the production of Solar Ask Kingdom (and beyond!). We are looking for people with a broad skillset to make contributions to both combat and narrative experiences.

Requirements

A strong demo reel that demonstrates expert knowledge of fundamental animation principles and acting skills

Work closely with design and engineering to take gameplay concepts from pre-visualization to polish pass

Embrace character development, establishing choreography, and nailing the timing of each move with the Creative Director

Be actively involved in the design and integration of character and prop animations into the game engine, monitoring and troubleshooting any technical issues that might arise

High level of proficiency in Maya

Work well in a creative, team-oriented environment, exhibiting excellent communication, time-management, and organizational skills. Be able to reach across multiple disciplines to gather feedback and address cross-functional issue

Possess the drive and talent needed to produce and implement the highest quality work

Penchant for practical innovation and the ability to bring new ideas to the table

Passion for video games

Preferred Experience

Significant contribution to a released game or animation project

Some knowledge of crafting interactive storytelling and/or minigames is useful

Basic modeling skills and knowledge of rigging and Python a plus

Personal animation work a plus

