Get a job: Heart Machine is hiring an Animator

January 8, 2020 | By Staff
Art, Recruitment

Animator, Heart Machine

Location: Culver City, California

Join the visual arts team at Heart Machine to apply your wide range of skills and ambitious creative spirit to the production of Solar Ask Kingdom (and beyond!). We are looking for people with a broad skillset to make contributions to both combat and narrative experiences.

Requirements

  • A strong demo reel that demonstrates expert knowledge of fundamental animation principles and acting skills
  • Work closely with design and engineering to take gameplay concepts from pre-visualization to polish pass
  • Embrace character development, establishing choreography, and nailing the timing of each move with the Creative Director
  • Be actively involved in the design and integration of character and prop animations into the game engine, monitoring and troubleshooting any technical issues that might arise
  • High level of proficiency in Maya
  • Work well in a creative, team-oriented environment, exhibiting excellent communication, time-management, and organizational skills. Be able to reach across multiple disciplines to gather feedback and address cross-functional issue
  • Possess the drive and talent needed to produce and implement the highest quality work
  • Penchant for practical innovation and the ability to bring new ideas to the table
  • Passion for video games

Preferred Experience

  • Significant contribution to a released game or animation project
  • Some knowledge of crafting interactive storytelling and/or minigames is useful
  • Basic modeling skills and knowledge of rigging and Python a plus
  • Personal animation work a plus

Interested? Apply now.

