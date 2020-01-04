Video: Valve's perspective on brain-computer interfaces in games

In this 2019 GDC session Valve's Mike Ambinder explores the world of brain-computer interface research, and how its applications might help developers today and in the future.

While current interaction patterns are restricted to interpretations of mouse, keyboard, gamepad, and gestural controls, future generations of interfaces may include the ability to interpret neurological signals in ways that promise quicker and more sensitive actions, much wider arrays of possible inputs, real-time adaptation of game state to a player's internal state, and qualitatively different kinds of gameplay experiences.

This was an interesting talk because Ambinder discussed both the near-term and long-term outlook of BCI research for the game industry, with an emphasis on how technologies stemming from this research can benefit developers in the present day.

